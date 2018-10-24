Jacqueline Fernandez is a red hot siren as she walks the ramp

Jacqueline Fernandez is a stunning diva. Whether it’s her sexy dance moves or the way she dresses, she is probably one of the hottest actress of Bollywood. The actress who has been showstopper for many fashion events recently walked ramp for designer Jade.

We must say that Jacqueline was looking hot as hell in the red shimmery low cut neck gown. She walked the ramp for the 10th anniversary celebration of JADE by Monica and Karishma. Check out the pictures below.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Salman Khan Starrer Race 3. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming flick Drive which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.