International Girl Child Day: Maneka Gandhi calls for fair, equitable environment for women and children

New Delhi: On the International Day of the Girl Child, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Thursday urged everyone to build a fair, equitable and just environment for women and children in the country. Gandhi said the long perpetuated discrimination against the girl child has to be battled out and put to rest for once and all so they can enjoy “every legitimate right to be born, to be educated and lead a dignified and healthy life”.

“As responsible citizens of this nation, we all have a responsibility to build a fair, equitable and just environment for women and children in the country. I urge everyone to join the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Andolan by valuing each girl child and empowering her with education,” she was quoted as saying in a statement. She said time has come to not only recognise the current notable achievements of girls in every sphere but to provide them substantiative support in every aspect.