Indore: In order to regulate the growth of teacher education and with supply over-stripping demand of teachers, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has decided not to accept applications for new BEd colleges this year.

“Whatever applications we had received last year for session 2018-19 would be considered for granting of recognition. This year, no more applications will be accepted,” said member secretary of NCTE, Sanjay Awasthi.

One of the main reasons behind denial of recognition to new colleges was requests by state governments for the same. Madhya Pradesh government is among the states which had made the request.

In a letter to the NCTE, department of higher education (DHE, MP) has said that the state already has enough number of BEd colleges and there is no need for new colleges. The NCTE grants recognition to new BEd colleges in consultation with the state concerned.

As per information, nearly 200 colleges from the state, including about a 10 colleges in Indore division, have applied for recognition from the NCTE. These colleges have obtained no-objection certificates from the DHE and consent of affiliation from universities in their respective areas.

Though the DHE had granted NOCs to the colleges willing to start BEd course early in the year but when it summed up the applications, the number of applicants took it aback. “The figure is about 200,” a DHE officer said adding that the state does not require new BEd colleges in such a large number.

“We are already having enough BEd colleges, so the DHE requested the NCTE not to permit any new college in the state this year,” he went on to add. The state already has about 650 BEd colleges that annually produce about 70000 teachers. The demand is much lesser than the number of teachers produced annually, sources said. The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has 65 BEd colleges under its umbrella.

NCTE LETTER READS:

In order to regulate the growth of teacher education at all levels on the basis of recommendations received from the state governments regarding requirements of teachers education courses in their respective states, the current data of recognised teacher education programmes/institutions, the pending applications at regional committees, some internal administrative issues, and also for giving time for a proper rolling out of BA-BEd/BSc BEd integrated (with specialization) programme, NCTE has decided not to invite/accept any applications for the academic session 2019-2020 including additional course/increase of intake in the existing recognised institutions programmes.