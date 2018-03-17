Indore: Crime Round-up 4 held for stabbing man

Indore: Crime branch team nabbed four persons for stabbing a man over some old rivalry at Lalbhagh in Chhatripura area on Friday.

ASP (Crime) Amrendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off crime branch team nabbed 26-year-old Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Raj Nagar, 29-year-old Amar, a resident of Juni Indore near Marimata Bagicha, 29-year-old Rahul Alias Rinku Rathor, a resident of Vyas Nagar and 27-year-old Monty, a resident of Jabaran Colony.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were vehicle drivers and cleaners. The accused had a rivalry over customer issues with Shubham Maratha, who was also a driver, and later, they stabbed the victim. Accused Suraj has some cases pending against him in Juni Indore, Chandan Nagar and Central Kotwali police stations.

Youth nabbed for defaming girl

A 20-year-old youth was nabbed by state cyber cell team for defaming a girl on social media in Banganga area on Friday. According to police, the victim in her complaint alleged that some unidentified person edited her photograph with objectionable content and posted it on social media. Preliminary investigation revealed that the account belonged to Deepak Sharma who was school senior of the victim.

During interrogation the accused confessed to have created a fake account and posting the edited picture of the victim. The accused had a wish to talk to the victim in school, but as she had refused he took the step to trouble her. The edited photo posted by the accused was also visible on two public groups which were added with the fake account of the accused.

Minor girl molested by neighbour

A 15-year-old girl was molested by her neighbour at Adarsh Maulik Nagar in Hira Nagar area on Thursday. According to police, the victim alleged that her neighbour Deepak Tetwal sneaked into her house and molested her. However, as the victim raised an alarm he fled the scene. Police have booked the accused under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.