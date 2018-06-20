Indore: City’s fitness freaks switching over to Pilates

TINA KHATRI

Indore: Pilates is the new trend among women to stay fit. Still in nascent stage, this trend is attracting homemakers, professionals and youngsters.It improves physical strength, flexibility, posture and enhances mental awareness. Developed in the early 20thcentury by Joseph Pilates, Pilates lays stress on strengthening the body rather than just losing weight. It is a low impact workout that can be practiced by people from all walks of life to stay healthy and happy.

Free Press discussed it with certified Pilates instructor and medical professionals. Excerpts

Consult doctor

“Women who do not practice Pilates regularly should not start it during pregnancy. Every pregnancy is unique as every child. So, women should consult a gynaecologist to continue the workout. In many cases, Pilates does help women in keeping their core strong. Post natal, it is a great way to

Stretch and strengthen muscles

“Pilates is the new way to stay fit as it allows a person to stretch, strengthen and tone muscles without experiencing excessive pain. Many women and men are switching from gym workouts to Pilates. It plays an important role in helping people develop mental and physical strength. Yoga is considered best for stretching. However, its intensity is lower. Pilates must be practised in a structured order, slowly.”

Eases back pain

“Pilates is great for strengthening, toning and for increasing body flexibility. It often helps in easing back pain. Pilates strengthens the thigh muscles. Though it cannot help in prevention of arthritis as often said, it does help in keeping your body strong and less prone to muscular problems.”

Effective exercise

“Pilates requires concentration and ease in every movement. Concentration on one task improves brain functioning.

Attention span is shrinking due to changing lifestyle and effect of social media. Yoga is equally beneficial for people to strengthen their mind and find peace. Some researchers say Pilates can treat people with brain-degenerative diseases and cognitive dysfunctions. But it is not proven.”