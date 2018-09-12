IND W vs SL W ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

Riding on seam bowlers, India women’s team crushed Sri Lanka in the series opener at Galle Stadium. Mansi Joshi and Jhulan Goswami helped in restricting Sri Lanka for just 98 runs and then the match was finished by Smriti Mandhana who score unbeaten 73 with India losing 1 wicket. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s batting line-up is miserable and will look to bounce back in the 2nd game aiming to save the series. The team will look to register their first ODI win since 2015. However, looks like it is not easy for the hosts as the visitor after showing terrific show in the 1st game, will look to take an unassailable lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Here we see the probable dream XI for the match:

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Sripali Weerakkody.