For the first time, Arjun Kapoor opens up on life after Sridevi’s death, read what he has to say

Its been three months since Bollywood superstar Sridevi left most of us in tears. Ever since her death, her step-son and actor Arjun Kapoor became a pillar of strength for father Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Despite of his differences, Arjun came forward and fulfilled all duties of a son. Meanwhile, now, in a recent tweet, Arjun revealed all about life after Sridevi’s death.

A Twitter user shared a blog wherein she had written about Arjun and sister Anshula’s upbringing by their mother Mona Shourie and how the brother-sister duo became a pillar of strength for their father and step-sister after Sridevi’s death. And thanking the user, Arjun wrote, “Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live…she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi… thank you for ur kind words bout our mother…as she would say god bless u…”

Meanwhile, after Sridevi’s death, Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted hanging out with Arjun and Anshula for dinner dates with father Boney. At Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, the Kapoor family posed for a perfect family picture last month. Anshula shared pictures with sisters Janhvi and Khushi on her Instagram handle that became a hit on social media. Few days ago, Arjun also came in support of Janhvi and slammed a leading daily for posting a story about her dress. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy shooting ‘Namaste England’ with Parineeti Chopra. Post which he will start working on ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farrar’ also with Parineeti.

