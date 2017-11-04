FDI touches $114.4 bn in 2015-17
Dubai : Cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) equity flows into India reached $114.4 billion during the last two financial years – 2015-16 and 2016-17, according to a latest report by global accounting firm KPMG.
This is about 40 per cent higher than the $81.8 billion recorded in the preceding three years, from 2011-12 to 2013-14. UAE investors announced $2.5 billion worth of investments in India in a single month – October 2017 – including $1 billion investment by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), $1 billion by NRI-Emirati Investor’s Group and a further $462 million investment by Lulu Group in Andhra Pradesh.
The report was prepared for the first India-UAE Partnership Summit (IUPS) held here last week. Cumulative FDI into India reached $498.9 billion in 17 years from April, 2000 to June, 2017, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
