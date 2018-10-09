Deepika Padukone spotted exiting Aamir Khan’s residence, movie on the cards?

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Aamir Khan’s residence last night has sparked buzz that the two might be coming together for a film. Now you would be wondering, that the visit could be just a casual one. But the fact that Rohan Sippy, Vikramaditya Motwane and Siddharth Roy Kapur were also present along with Deepika at Aamir’s residence has added fuel to the fire.

Check out the pictures below

Although Deepika and Aamir have never worked together, it will be definitely a treat to eyes to watch these two talented people in one frame. Let us tell you this is not for the first time that rumours of Aamir and Deepika starring in a film have surfaced. In the past, the duo were rumoured to star in an Excel Entertainment’s movie, a claim which was later dismissed by Deepika.

While Aamir will soon be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan, Deepika has finally come into action post the release of Padmaavat. The actress has signed Meghna Gulzar’s next film where she plays acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Dippy is also producing the film.