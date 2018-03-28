Can never hate those who stir up hate against me: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a sting by a news website to get back at those targeting him unfairly, saying he can never hate those who try to stir up hate against him. “I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of fact. For them it’s just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows. I’m blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods spinning lies about me,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Cobrapost, a website that is known for journalistic sting operations, had alleged on Monday that a sting operation on some media houses has revealed that they were ready to peddle Hindutva agenda to polarise voters on communal lines for money. It alleged that the media houses also agreed to malign images of opposition leaders like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and leaders from the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

It said they were even ready to target Union Ministers like Arun Jaitley, Maneka Gandhi, Jayant Sinha and others from BJP allies like Upendra Kushwaha, Om Prakash Rajbhar and Anupriya Patel.