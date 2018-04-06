Bhandara woman who fought a leopard and survived is still waiting for financial help

Maharashtra: A 21-year-old youth from Bhandara, Maharashtra was attacked by a tiger. However, the woman survived the attack. The incident took place on March 24 and was reported this week. The story gets even stranger as the woman did not just survive the attack but she even fought with the wild animal.

After the attack, Rupali Meshram, a commerce graduate living in Usgaon village of Bhandara district, took selfies showing her severe injuries. She then shared her photographs on social media narrating her horrifying yet courageous story. She is currently taking treatments and recovering from the injuries.

“I heard our goats bleating around midnight, and went out into the shed where we keep them to see what was the matter,” said Rupali, as reported by PTI.

As per the reports, when Meshram heard the goats bleating outside, she went out to check. She saw her goats were dead and that’s when the tiger pounced on her. She then fought the animal bravely with just a stick, she called out to her mother, the animal attacked the mother too.

The mother, however, managed to pull Rupali back into the house and close the door. They soon called a relative who informed the Forest Department and Rupali was rushed to a hospital at Bhandara. She was later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Rupali has also claimed that her mother had to sell off her jewellery to pay for her treatment, she also claimed that she did not receive any financial help from the forest department other than the reimbursement.

Vivek Hoshind, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bhandara, refuted Rupali’s claim that it was a tiger which attacked her. “Pug marks of a leopard were found in the vicinity. Besides, there was no tiger movement recorded in that area,” he told PTI. Hoshind also clarified that the department paid Rs 12,000 to Rupali, and further compensation would be awarded once all formalities are completed.