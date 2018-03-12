Baahubali star Prabhas to romance Pooja Hedge in his next?

Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo-Daro with Hrithik Roshan, will star opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in his next film, it is being said. Pooja will be seen romancing Prabhas in this one of a kind love story and bilingual film to be shot at exotic locations abroad.

Confirming this news, a source close to the actress says, “Pooja is overwhelmed and humbled with the love she’s receiving with every passing week from not just audiences but from the film industry as well. She’s on a signing spree and has already signed with the best actors Tollywood has to offer, right from the nations favourite Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Jr.NTR.”

Just before this, the actress confirmed the films in her kitty, including one with superstar Mahesh Babu directed by Vamsi Pidapally and one with the very popular Jr NTR in Trivikram’s next. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner UV Creations, the film is scheduled to go on floors around June end or July this year. It is set to release in 2019.