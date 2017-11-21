Ashes Quiz 2017-18: How well do you know The Ashes?

The Ashes Test cricket series between England and Australia is all set to kick start from November 23. The ultimate rivalry in cricket gets set for it’s newest chapter when England and Australia will clash in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

It is one of sport’s most celebrated rivalries and dates back to 1882. It is generally played biennially, alternating between the United Kingdom and Australia. England are the current holders of the Ashes, having won the 2015 series. As of now take this quiz to increase your knowledge about the upcoming ‘The Ashes’.

The upcoming series will be played at five venues across Australia between November 23 and June 8, 2018. In September 2017, Ben Stokes was named in the initial England squad, but was subsequently ruled out of the selection until the further notice. The following month, he was withdrawn from the Ashes squad, pending an investigation, with Steven Finn added to England’s squad. However, Finn was then himself ruled out of the tour, injuring his knee before the first warm-up game.