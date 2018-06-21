Are We Waiting For Nature’s Fury?

We all are very well aware about the fact that nature in her mother form has served man from the beginning of human life on this planet, hence one cannot imagine human existence without support of nature. Like a caring mother, nature gives us the food that nourishes and sustains our bodies as also water that cleanses and gives us life. It also provides fresh air to supply us with oxygen, which is vital to keep bodily functions going. It also provides materials — from hay, firewood and timber to rubber, gum, minerals and countless other things — that have made our lives easier. When one thinks about how much humanity is still served by nature in spite of man’s depredations that have brought about the phenomenon of climate change, one begins to wonder how marvellous nature must have been in its original, unpolluted state.

Descriptions made in scriptures about the Golden Age speak of a time when the land yielded food without the peasants having to toil as today. Even human bodies, which are made of the five elements, were perfect in that age & hence disease, deformity and debility were unknown to humans of that time. So, then what caused man to descend from such a period of bliss to the present times of natural chaos? When man fell from divine virtues and came under the influence of lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego, his relationship with himself, with others and with nature changed. Instead of revering her as an ever bestowing mother, he started to exploit her to meet his insatiable desires.

Years of research made by environmental scientist’s have proven that human consciousness plays very vital role in shaping the environment. The environmental pollution that we see today is actually seeded in mental pollution. This also means that if humans return to their original nature of peace, purity and love and connect to themselves, each other and the nature through it, the environment would automatically get restored to its original harmony. However, if humans continue with their present ways, nature will take it upon itself to set things right and restore the planet’s ecological balance and bring earth back to its its original, pure and bountiful state, once again ushering in the Golden Age where man and nature will exist in complete harmony. But, do we really need mother nature to turn so furious? Can’t we show some affection towards our mother who has given us so much?