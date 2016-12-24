Aada Bazaar Crossing: Traffic jams a routine affair in Indore

Indore: Vehicles get tangled every day at Aada Bazaar Crossing located on Jawahar Marg leading to jams. The main road traffic is blocked by those coming from side roads and crossing over. Movement of school buses only adds to the problem.

Locals said traffic is heavy throughout the day and only one cop is deployed here to regulate the traffic when at least two are required.

Vehicles get into each others’ way and problem becomes acute in the evening and additional cops are summoned to regulate the traffic. Another reason for jams is haphazard parking in the area which narrows down the road further.

Aarti Upadhaya, a resident said Kalani Nagar connects Pandarinath area besides Jawahar Marg and therefore traffic is always heavy here. Since people have little or no sense of traffic rules, chaos is a common sight.

Pitamber Lakshmanrao, a resident, said vehicles get into each others’ way every day here and situation becomes critical in the evening while movement of school buses only adds to the problem.

Sumit Parihar sad there is no scope to install traffic lights here because two roads leading towards Jawahar Marg are very narrow and therefore more than two cops should be deployed here.