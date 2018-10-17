40-year-old man arrested with fake Indian Notes in Delhi’s Anand Vihar

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man has been arrested and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 60,000 seized from him in Shahdara’s Anand Vihar area, police said Wednesday. The accused, Mohammad Hussain, is a resident of the Nabi Karim area in Paharganj here, they added.

Police had received information that Hussain, who was previously involved in other fake note cases, was supplying counterfeit notes in Delhi-NCR again, a senior officer said. On Tuesday, Hussain was nabbed red-handed from Anand Vihar where he had come to supply fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

During interrogation, Hussain disclosed that he had come in contact with members of a fake currency supplier group. One person had met him in Paharganj and offered him huge profits in return of circulating the fake currency in the market, Yadav said. He was previously involved in case relating to drugs and fake currency, she added.