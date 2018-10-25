2 held for duping man of Rs 61L

BHOPAL: Two persons have been arrested by MP Nagar police for allegedly duping a 58-yearold man to the tune of Rs 61 lakh. According to the MP Nagar police, the victim Anil Jain, a businessman who lives in MP Nagar zone-2, had bought shop number 63 and 64 at Jyoti Center worth Rs 61 lakh from the accused Harish Thakur and Jitendra Thakur in 2014. The accused allegedly told Jain that the transfer of ownership would be done later and victim agreed to the same.

Later Jain went to Mumbai for some work. After returning back to Bhopal recently, he asked them for the registry of the property in his name. But the accused allegedly turn downed his demand. Meanwhile, Jain found that the accused have taken a loan against the property and rented the property. So, Jain lodged a complaint with the MP Nagar police.A case has been registered. Their accomplice, Rajesh Thakur is absconding since he has been named a co-accused in the case.