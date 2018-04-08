Youth throws ink on Hardik in saffron belt

Patel supporters beat him up black and blue

Ujjain : Commotion prevailed at Meghdoot Resorts, Indore Road, Ujjain, on Saturday night when a youth threw ink on Gujarat’s Patidar community leader Hardik Patel.

Patel, who is on a state-wide tour to expose the so-called anti-farmer policies of the BJP government, was given an unceremonious reception, just before reaching the venue of a press conference. His trip is also an attempt to indirectly support the Congress party in view of the ensuing assembly elections.

The youth named Milind Gurjar, a resident of Patel Nagar, who was leading some youths and raising slogans against Hardik Patel allegedly threw ink on Patel’s face. However, the ink missed Patel’s face but on his clothes. Patel was accompanied by Youth Congress workers. Before the accused could disappear from the scene, Patel’s supporters beat him black and blue.

Later, the accused youth was handed over to the Nanakheda police authorities, who arrested him under relevant provisions of the IPC. Meanwhile, talking to the media, Hardik Patel levelled various allegations against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and indicated that he would soon start an extensive tour of Madhya Pradesh to expose the misdeeds of the BJP rule.