Youth stabbed to death near Mahakal

Ujjain : A youth was stabbed to death in the Mahakal police station jurisdiction limit, late night on Friday by some anti social elements over a rift that took place in the recent past. The youth was a florist by profession. The florists of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple area shut shop as a mark of protest over the incident.

According to details available, Sanjay Lodhi, a resident of Bada Ganpati was returning home after closing his shop around 11.30 pm with his friends Krishna, Koushal and Vivek, when five antisocial elements on a bike approached him and stabbed him several times. The victim died on the spot and his friends were injured during the incident. They then fled from the spot. On being tipped off, Mahakal police authorities took stock of the situation and sent the body of the florist to hospital.

TI MS Parmar informed that the friends of the deceased were identified as Vishal Kahar, Atul Thakur, Raju Mirchi, Shankar and Kabbu all residents of Kaharwadi area.

The police also said there had been a rift between the deceased and the accused on April 1, over some issue. Raju and Vishal were arrested, while the search is on for rest of the three accused.