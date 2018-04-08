YC workers hold demo to highlight unemployment

Ujjain : Youth Congress (YC) workers staged a symbolic demonstration for the unemployed youth at Tower Chowk here on Saturday.

Holding the Union and State Government responsible for unemployment amongst the youth, they demonstrated covering their faces with black bands and shouting various slogans. They were led by Ujjain parliamentary area vice-president Chandrabhan Singh Chandel. There was also a mention of youths migrating from the city due to the problem of unemployment and failure of the BJP governments. Corporator Rahim Lala, Rituraj Singh Chauhan, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Keshav Sharma were present.