Workshop on sustainable energy held at Polytechnic College

Ujjain : Polytechnic college is celebrating ‘Vikramaditya Amrat Mahotsav 2018’ under which workshops on several programmes have been organised. A special lecture on ‘Energy Science and Sustainable Development and Energy Science contribution in Sustainable Development’ was organised on Saturday.

Chief Guest Mohan Yadav informed about the ‘National Youth Scientist Dialogue’ and underlined on the importance of energy. Key speaker, Reconnect Energy India, Bengluru co-founder, Vishal Kumar Pandya described about the present energy requirement of the country and energy production from both conventional and non-conventional resources. Engineering College’s Dr AP Shukla and Dr J Palsaniya also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Principal ND Mahajan presented inaugural speech and welcomed the guest. SK Ahirwar conducted the programme and AR Meghvanshi proposed the vote of thanks.