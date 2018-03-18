Woman dies in hospital, parents allege torture by in-laws

Ujjain : A woman from Guna died in RD Gardi Hospital on Friday night due to alleged harassment by her in-laws.

The woman Savitri Meena, 26, was married to Yogesh Meena of Indra Nagar five years ago. She was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill few days ago. Her parents Ramji Bai and Shrilal informed that Savitri was being harassed by her in-laws for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh, and was kept locked in a room. Her husband and in laws also failed to turn up at the hospital on Saturday morning giving rise to suspicions. Chimanganj Mandi police authorities have filed a case which is under investigation.