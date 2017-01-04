Winter strikes: Cold winds bring down temperature to 8 degree Celsius

Ujjain: People of the city for the first time this winter saw thick fog cover on Tuesday morning. The city was wrapped in fog till 11 am. When the sun was out, it had lost its warmth as cold winds from the north battered the city.

Cold winds brought down the temperature to a minimum 8 degree Celsius while the maximum was recorded 25 degree Celsius on Tuesday by Government Jiwajirao Observatory.

Observatory analyst Deepak Gupta said the cold might grow more due to continuing rainfall in the hilly areas of northern India. People remained attired in woollen clothes all day long. Visibility was reduced to as low as 5 metres on Tuesday morning even as vehicles were running slow with their headlights and indicators on.

The fog was less dense till 7.43 but it began to increase afterward and remained till around 11.55 am. It impacted trains also. Trains coming from north India were very much affected due to the fog. Malwa Express was reported late by three hours, Indore-Udaipur Express was late by 30 minutes. Narmada Express was late by three hours, Ahmedabad-Patna Express was late by 3.48 hours, Jhansi-Bandra Express was late by 3.50 hours, Ahmedabad-Darabhanga Express by 2.45 hours, Shalimar-Bhuj by 1.35 hours, while Puri-Valsad Express was late by 2.20 hours.