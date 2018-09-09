Winds from UP, Raj bring down day temp

Ujjain : The city has witnessed a sharp fall in temperature in the last couple of days. Weatherman has attributed chill in the air to incessant rain in UP and Rajasthan and the cold northern and western winds coming from that direction. The MeT office said, “The region has been experiencing rain for the last couple of days. So far the city has received 753 millimetre of rain against average of 850 to 900 millimetre.

The day temperature was recorded at 24.5 degree Celsius, while the lowest was recorded at 20 degree. A few days earlier, the day temperature was reported at 29 degree Celsius.