VU’s 23rd convocation ceremony showcases colourful ambience

Ujjain : The 23rd convocation ceremony of Vikram University (VU) was organised at the varsity’s Swarn Jayanti Hall here on Saturday afternoon. On the occasion, Governor-cum-chancellor Anandiben Patel presented gold medals to 48 students which performed excellently in different streams during the academic year 2014 to 2017. Hundreds of students were also awarded Ph D degrees.

This convocation ceremony of VU was different vis-à-vis previous ceremonies. Firstly, a new dress code was followed, not only by those who were conferred degrees and medals, but by the guests, executive council members and head of departments. They wore saffron and yellow headgear besides white payjama-kurta, bandi, etc. Secondly, only two guests including Governor and higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawayya gave speeches as against a bulk of speeches which used to be delivered earlier. Energy minister Paras Jain and MLA Mohan Yadav, who were present on dais and had given speeches earlier, were not obliged this time. Yadav again managed a chair on the dais though MLAs Jaswant Singh Hada and Murlidhar Patidar had to sit among the audience.

Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, who was a student and teacher of the VU before being elected as the MP and who had earlier given speeches in the convocation ceremonies, was conspicuous due to his absence this time though he was present in Ujjain. Moreover, guests were given a rose only during the welcome along with a plant and bucket filled with fruits. Lastly, nobody was engaged as a compere and instead registrar Parikshit Singh conducted the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks. Welcome speech was delivered by the vice-chancellor Sheel Sindhu Pandey.

Governor Anandiben Patel read out her presidential address at length. Her written speech was circulated in a booklet form to everybody well before the start of the proceedings. Likewise, similar type of booklets based on the speech of chief guest and higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawayya were also distributed, but during his speech he never read it out.

Patel said she saw a glow in the eyes of the students getting the degree which will lead them towards the workplace. She said today India was growing on new stages of progress. The role of educated young men in this advancement is important. If students of the university dedicated themselves to the multifaceted development of villages, then the picture could change, she added.

Pawayya said in the previous convocations students used to take foreign dignitaries by wearing foreign gowns. It seemed like the gathering of magicians has happened, but by introducing the new tradition by Vikram University today, the titles were delivered in the Marwari Pagadi and the country-made garment and the students got their degree in indigenous dress. He said that students should become self-confident and innovative. Students who can improve their personality through education and rituals in nation building can play an important role, he added.