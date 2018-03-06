Ujjain: Visitors who visit the city to pay their obeisance to Lord Mahakal often face problems at the temple, said social worker Deepak Kodape. Kodape said despite claims of Shri Mahakaleswar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) to provide easy access to devotees, they can be seen struggling with several problems like lack of proper sitting arrangement, drinking water supply and staying without shades on the road during summer.

He said that devotees some time are compelled to sit on the road whether it is raining, winter time or summer season. Even during the bhasmarti where entry of visitors is regulated, mismanagement can be seen, Kokade added. He suggested there are several places around the temple like facility centre and pravachan hall where MTMC can provide necessary facilities to the devotees.