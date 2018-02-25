UMC demolishes houses built on govt land

Ujjain : The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team demolished several houses built on Government land at MR 5 in front of St Paul’s school on Saturday. About 50 houses were built on the disputed land, and 40 new houses were under construction. The action caused chaos amongst the people living in these houses.

The UMC team was accompanied by a heavy police force to make the land encroachment free. Many people were also ordered to evacuate the houses immediately. However, people protested against the administration for taking action without giving any notice. Administration officials said that the land was Government property and they had been informed several times that action would soon be taken.

Many residents also pelted stones at UMC and administrative officers in protest but due to presence of heavy police force, the protest fizzled out as residents began to evacuate houses. SDM Kshitij Sharma, tehsildar Sudeep Meena and other senior police officers were present to control the situation and asked the residents to cooperate.

The houses built on encroached Government land even had electricity connections, while valid documents of the house are required to get electricity. UMC cut these electricity connections before demolishing them.

Maya Trivedi opposes administration

Congress corporator Maya Trivedi opposed the administration’s drive to free Government land from encroachment. She said encroachments happened due to carelessness of the administration, but poor people had to face its aftermath. She demanded that the affected people be given houses in a building at Pawansa. She said, “On the one hand the Prime Minister talks about housing schemes and Chief Minister talks about giving land ownership rights to all the people living on government land, while on the other, the district administration is actively engaged in demolishing houses of 154 families without making alternative arrangements”.