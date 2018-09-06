Ujjain: Volunteers of Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) on Wednesday staged a protest against illegal slaughter houses near Mahakal temple and other parts of the city. The head of SBM Dinesh Shrivastava informed that the women wing of SBM also participated in the protest.

Administration was on high alert in view of the protest and deployed additional police force in Mahakal and Topkhana area. Women volunteers Akshata Yadav and Rita Narwariya said that illegal slaughter houses being operated at Bagumbagh and nearby areas of Mahakal temple must be closed. According to Shrivastava, police have instructed the slaughter houses of the area to remain closed till 2 pm on Wednesday.

Karuna Shitole, Saloni Jain, Mala Kodape, Neelu Chouhan Rashmi Saxena and many members of the woman wing took part in the protest. Mahakal police arrested protesting volunteers and members of the SBM who were released later. SBM head said that if illegal slaughter houses were not removed from near the temple area, the SBM will again launch protests.