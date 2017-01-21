Ujjian: Murder accused carrying bounty surrenders

Ujjain: Nilesh Tripathi alias Chhota Nannu, an awardee accused of Lala Tripati murder case, surrendered in the court on Friday.

All the accused of the murder case are awardees of Rs 10,000 each and three accused namely Arpit Dubey, Babla Tripathi and Ganesh Agrawal are still away from the reach of the police. Nilesh Trivedi, resident of Singpuri, surrendered in the court, who was later sent to jail. Lala Tripathi was murdered by Nilesh Trivedi, Arpit, Ganesh and other aides in the year 2015. He was shot when he was coming out after attending a birthday party.