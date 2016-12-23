Ujjain: Prize distribution programme of Karate Academy was held on Friday. Collector Sanket Bhondve was chief guest. The programme was conducted by Hardayal Singh Thakur and gratitude was expressed by Deepak Pande.
Ujjani: Prize distribution ceremony of Karate Academy held
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now
By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270…
Reversing deposit curbs, RBI salvages ground
The Reserve Bank of India’s reversal of the notification issued on Monday last restricting deposits of over Rs 5,000 in…
E-payments: Dangerous unaccounted exceptions
The phase of ‘demonetisation’ or de-legalising Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes is drawing to a close. By December 31, it will…
Not the time for BJP to be complacent
Modi and the BJP may have won the battle of perception in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation. But over-confidence kills…
Syrian shadow on Russian envoy’s killing
The killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, by a policeman in Ankara who was enraged over the…