Ujjain: Zila Panchayat Vice-President Bharat Porwal removed, debarred from contesting polls

Additional divisional commissioner PR Katroliya has removed Zila Panchayat (ZP) vice-president Bharat Porwal from his post and also debarred him from contesting election for six years. With this, Porwal’s membership in the ZP also came to an end. Katroliya passed an order in this regard as per the provision of Section 40 (1) of the Panchayat Evam Gram Swaraj Adhiniyam, 1993. Porwal was accused of tearing nomination papers related to election of standing committee on agriculture.

This incident occurred on April 4, 2015 during the election of standing committees and Porwal had allegedly torn the nomination paper after lifting it from table of the presiding officer, Kailash Bundela (additional collector). The then ZP CEO (Ruchika Chouhan) had formally made a complaint in this regard to the Collector (Kavindra Kiyawat) who on April 10, 2015 forwarded a proposal to the divisional commissioner to remove Porwal.

The Commissioner appointed additional commissioner to probe the case and he issued a show cause notice to the concerned parties. The case was then heard in the additional commissioner’s court who on September 12 found Porwal guilty. Accordingly, Porwal was removed from the post and was debarred from contesting election.

The said order came like a shocker for both Porwal and the Congress as the party somehow managed majority in the Zila Panchayat under the BJP regime. Porwal had played a crucial role in the case and was since then considered as a contender for the Assembly election from Ujjain South constituency. Reacting sharply, Porwal said the order was passed on the pressure of the BJP and officials misused their office. “I will soon approach the High Court and will certainly get a stay on the said order,” he said.