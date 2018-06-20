Ujjain: Youth run taken out to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Ujjain: A youth run from Shahid Park to Tower Chowk was organised on Tuesday, to commemorate the birthday of All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi. Several members of the Youth Congress also participated in the event.

Lok Sabha Youth Congress president Hemant Singh Chouhan informed that Noori Khan, Amit Sharma, Chandrabhan Singh Chandel, Prateek Jain and others cut a cake. Chief guestand State Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhari, Yogesh Sharma and Jila Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar were present on the occasion.

In their address they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fooled public by committing to createtwo crore employment opportunity and loan waiver for farmers.