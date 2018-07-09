Ujjain: Youth Congress condemns cutting of tress for Jan-Ashirwad Yatra

Ujjain: A massive rally Jan-Ashirwad Yatra to be held on July 14, during arrangements works for the rally a 60 years old tree in Nana Kheda stadium was cut down and 4-5 other trees are also in line to be cut down in the name of chief minister’s massive yatra in city.

To protest against this environmental damage, Youth congress Lok Sabha vice president Chandrabhan Singh Chandel along with members had organised dharna. During protest he said tree should be transplanted instead of cutting and five trees also in line of cutting.

These trees should be transplanted instead of cutting in order to save environment. If these trees will not be transplanted than congress will organise strong protest, he added. Rituraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Verma, Gopal Anjana, Sangram Bhatia, Meharban Khan, Ravi Anjana and other members were present.