Ujjain: Youngsters shine in talent search competition

Ujjain: ‘Star 4 Dance’ Academy organised a talent search competition at Vikram Kirti Mandir auditorium.

Participants of all age groups showcased their talent in art forms like dance, music, mehendi, fancy dress, rangoli and drawing. Later a prize distribution ceremony was conducted in the presence of guests, Dr Archana Parmar, head of department, music, Neena Dadvani, director, Prince Hyundai and Dr Vandana Sharma.

The event was organised and conducted by president of the academy, Vinita Shrivastava and secretary Dr Shivi Bhasin while convener Sudhir Bhasin welcomed the guests and presented mementos. Shivi Bhasin, Vinita and Vaishali presented a performance on ‘Krishna-leela’. Lawyer Dr Sudhir Bhasin also gave out copies of his book ‘Bhagat Singh and Raj Kapoor’ along with a portrait of Bhagat Singh.

The academy will donate the money collected from entry passes to charitable institutions working in the field of child education.