Ujjain: Yellow Card facility to be available from January 9

Ujjain: Vehicle owners can apply for the Yellow Card from Thursday, which is a very useful document for the vehicle owner for safety and checking purpose. The cards will be started to be issued from January 9 during Transportation Week celebrations.

In this regard, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, on whose initiative the police department launched the drive, and SP Manohar Verma briefed the media persons on Thursday at Press Club. They expressed hope that the drive would help resolv the problems and inconveniences of the vehicle owners and drivers, who were perturbed for the last 15 years.

Benefits of Yellow Card

A Yellow Card holder can move without documents in Ujjain district. In the incident of original papers getting lost or stolen, Yellow Card will work. The Yellow Card can also be given to other driver with the vehicle.

First five thousand applicants will get this card free of cost, afterward it will be chargeable.

Yellow Card at a glance

Yellow Card will be like an ATM card. This is a facility which will exempt the vehicle owner from carrying all the documents regarding his/her vehicle during driving/checking.

Steps to get Yellow Card