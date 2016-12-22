Ujjain: Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia reached the city and paid obeisance to Lord Mahakal at the temple on Wednesday. She visited many small temples on the premises of Mahakal Temple. She prayed for the welfare of the state. She was welcomed by committee administrator in-charge Avadhesh Sharma. The minister was accompanied by MLA Anil Firojiya and assistant administrator Dilip Garud.
Ujjain: Yashodhara Scindia pays obeisance to Mahakal
