Ujjain: Workshop on ‘positivity towards HIV patients’ held

Ujjain: A workshop was organised on positivity towards HIV patients at Government Madhav College under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club.

Pathologist Dr Aruna Vyas told in her address that unprotected sex was the main cause of the disease. On this occasion, scholar Satish Goud said the youth must know about AIDS and HIV so that they might remain updated in this regard.

Principal BS Makkad presided over the programme and insisted on sympathy with AIDS patients. Dr Mamata Panwar welcomed the guests and Dr Jafar Mehmood conducted the programme.