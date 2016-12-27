Ujjain: Workshop on leadership held

Ujjain: A leadership development workshop was organised by Bhartiya Rashtriya Sahakari Sangh on Monday.

MP Chintamani Malviya was chief guest of the workshop. Addressing the workshop he recalled the leadership qualities of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Ranjeet Singh. The programme was presided over by director of Apex Bank Rajpal Singh Sisodiya. Rajshri Joshi, Amit Mudgal and Bhagawan Singh Panwar were present. Welcome speech was delivered by Chandrashekhar Bairagi.

In his presidential address, Sisodiya praised the leadership quality of Indians while in her speech Joshi advocated promoting women leadership. Panwar insisted on positivity for successful leadership. Amit Mudgal explained the worth of good leadership and its importance in cooperative societies. Certificates were distributed to the trainers on this occasion. Prem Singh Jhala conducted the programme and Jagdish Naryan Singh expressed gratitude.