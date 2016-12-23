Ujjain: Workshop by BJYM on ‘Cashless India’ today

Ujjain: To promote the cashless India campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a workshop on ‘Cashless India’ will be held on Friday at Polytechnic College, Dewas Road at 2.30 PM. The workshop will be organised by city unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

According to district head Vishal Rajoriya, CM Shivraj Chouhan and Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot will be guests at the workshop.

Energy minister Paraschand Jain, MP Chintamani Malviya, Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal and BJP district head Iqbal Singh Gandhi will be special guests at the event.

The programme will be presided over by state head of BJYM Abhilash Pandey.