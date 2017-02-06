Ujjain: Women participate in religious procession

Ujjain: A religious event for idol concretion at Nageshwar Dham is being conducted by Shiv Parivar organisation. To mark the occasion, a procession was taken out on Sunday. Thousands of devotees participated in it.

Swami Ranganathacharya, Avadheshpuri Maharaj and Digvijay Das Maharaj were seated in horse chariot during the procession. Women carried jal-kalash on their head while devotees danced on religious songs. The procession started from Ram Mandir at Kshirsagar and reached the venue of idol consecration at Nageshwar Dham.

Later, a grand aarti was performed at Nageshwar Dham which was attended by prominent personalities of Ujjain like energy minister Paras Jain, MP Chintaman Malviya, BJP’s district head Iqbal Singh Gandhi, municipal Speaker Sonu Gehlot and others.

The idol consecration ceremony will be held on Monday at Nageshwardham between 11am and 12 pm. Convener of the event Anil Jain Kalukheda and organising committee head Rameshchandra Malu said that a grand feast will be hosted for devotees participating in the event.