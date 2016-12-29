Ujjain: Women empowerment cell ditributed stationeries and eatables

Ujjain: Women empowerment cell empowered by MIT Group of colleges, ‘Rashmika’ distributed stationeries and eatables to the needy students on Tuesday. Vice-chairperson of MIT Group and ‘Rashmika’ Renu Vashishtha said under Mission Education the cell distributed essentials to the students of primary school located at Kadchha. Members of ‘Rashmika Cell’ Achal Porwal, Shruti Khandelwal, Yash Shukla and Priykesh Goyal contributed proceeds for this noble cause. The director of the cell was also present in the programme.