Ujjain: Women Congress workers take out rally to protest demonetisation woes

Ujjain: Dozens of women workers of the Congress party took out an ‘unusual’ rally to register their protest against the effects of demonetisation, here on Monday. Led by the City Women Congress Committee president Rita Sarwan, the protesters took out the rally from Rajiv Bhavan, Ksheer Sagar, which concluded at Gopal Mandir.

The rally saw protesters banging plates with spoons and bamboo sticks while raising slogans. Sarwan in her address said that not only the traders and labourers, but the house wives were also badly hit by the demonetisation. She said that despite the woes of women, students and common people, the BJP government at the centre remained a mute spectator.

Prominent among those present during the demonstration included Shobha Shrivastava, Vandana Mimrot, Sita Soni, Rajshri Sharma, Noori Khan, Anant Narayan Meena, Jai Singh Darbar, Yogesh Sharma and Vivek Yadav.