Ujjain: Woman nabs fraudster with help of locals

Ujjain: A woman with help of locals caught a fraudster in Mahananda Nagar area on Thursday. Later the fraudster was handed over to the police. The woman, Ranisingh Bains, was sitting in her friend’s office and spotted Salim Ansari, who had duped her elderly parents for taking money for making iron nets for her residence.

The photo of Ansari was captured by the woman in her mobile three months ago when he took some amount from her parents and some other residents of the colony in advance for their domestic work.

Since then Ansari did not turn up in the area nor contacted anyone from whom he took money for making iron nets and other related works. Bais assembled the locals and narrated the incident. According to police the accused targets elderly people and charges some amount in the name of domestic iron work.