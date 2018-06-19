Ujjain: Woman dies after giving birth to child, family accuses hospital of negligence

Ujjain: A woman who had given birth to child died on Sunday, suddenly due to ill health. Family members blamed the hospital for negligence. Parveen (23) Bee, resident of Badnagar, was admitted to the government hospital in Badnagar due to labour pain and gave birth to a child on Friday. She died suddenly on Sunday.

The family of the woman raised hell and alleged that she died due to the negligence of Dr Vinita Khatod. On getting information police reached at the site and controlled the situation. Family members alleged that the situation of hospital was pathetic as fans were not available in the hospital even they bought diesel to run the generator.

Medicines too were not available and doctors asked patients to come to their private clinics, they claimed. The husband of deceased person is currently in Saudi Arabia and was informed about the incident.