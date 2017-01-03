Ujjain: Woman commits suicide at Gaughat

Ujjain: The body of a woman was seen floating by some people at Gaughat Dam here on Monday. Later, Neelganga Police reached the dam after being informed about the body. It was taken out and sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Pachori told Free Press that the body was identified as that of Imartibai (45), by husband Radheshyam, a resident of Neelganga police station area and due to family rifts the woman reportedly took the fatal step.

She was missing from Sunday afternoon, though the missing report was not lodged by her family members. Later, the body was handed over to the family for the final rites.