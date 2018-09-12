Ujjain: Woman attempts self immolation over family rifts

A 50-year-old woman set herself on fire at her relative’s residence located in Durssehra Maindan Tuesday morning. According to details available Rosy Juneja wife of Inder Juneja reached her relative Prem Chhabra’s residence early in the morning, where his wife Seema Chhabra and her driver were also present.

Rosy told Seema that she has come there to talk to her and then asked her for drinking water. However when Seema left to get water, Rosy swiftly poured petrol from a bottle on herself and lighted herself. When Seema came back with the water she was shocked to find Rosy surrounded with flames. She called her driver for help and tried to douse off flames with water and cotton clothes.

On being informed Mahdhav Nagar police arrived at the Chhabra’s residence and sent seriously burnt Rosy to the district hospital. From there she was referred to Indore. Police have recovered the bottle used for carrying petrol and Rosy’s two-wheeler and her footwear from the spot. According to Madhav Nagar police some years ago Rosy’s son Varun Juneja made viral some photos Prem Chhabra’s daughter.

Varun was awarded 6 year imprisonment in that case. Police said that that Rosy was desperate and frustrated after Varun’s imprisonment. She had also registered a harassment and eve teasing complaint against Prem Chhabra to take revenge. However after investigation the complaint was found fake.

Both families made compromise in Gurudwara

According to sources both the families in the presence of religious heads in Gurudwara made compromise following which Chabbra family filed an application before the court to grant pardon to the accused, and the accused was released by the court on August 20.