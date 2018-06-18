Ujjain: Violent conflict outside Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Clashes and heated exchanges between the florists and prasad sellers in front of Mahakaleshwar temple have become order of the day. In a competition to sell their products to devotees coming to the temple, often they pick up quarrels, which sometime turn into a violent fight, leaving the spot tense.

On Saturday night, two shopkeepers fought with pipes and wooden sticks over selling their items to the visitors. The police filed case against both the parties. 27-year-old Rahul, son of Dayaram Kevat, a resident of MR 10, Heera Nagar Indore presently living in Jaisingpura came with his wife to sell bangles in front of Mahakaleshwar temple. Rakesh, son of Banesing Kahar, a resident of Jaisingpura runs a shop with his mother Maya and wife Teesa in front of the temple. They used fight quarrel everyday over inviting customers to their shops to sell the articles.

On Saturday the quarrel turned into a violent fight in which both parties attacked each other with iron rods and sticks. Police reached at the spot and controlled the situation and filed a FIR against Rakesh on the complaint of Rahul and another FIR against Jitendra and Rahul on the complaint of Rakesh under Section 323, 294 and 506 of IPC.

Around two months ago, one person died in a violent clash for the same reasons. On several occasions violent quarrles could be seen outside Mahakaleshwar temple. The police station is just 100 meter away from the temple. Shopkeepers indulge in fighting everyday and it is seen that police are hesitating to action against them.