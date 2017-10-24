Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: ‘Villainous’ leaders, motives led to cancellation of underground sewer scheme, says Opposition

Ujjain: ‘Villainous’ leaders, motives led to cancellation of underground sewer scheme, says Opposition

— By FPJ News Service | Oct 24, 2017 07:57 am
FOLLOW US:

Ujjain: Terming Energy Minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya and MLA Mohan Yadav as ‘villains’, the local Congress workers on Monday staged a demonstration, in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan headquarters of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Congress workers, who were carrying placards and shouting slogans, appeared quite aggrieved over the cancellation of the underground sewer scheme which was sanctioned by the Union government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana, at a cost of over Rs 650 crore.

Party leader Vivek Yadav said the so-called people’s representatives of the BJP have hatched a conspiracy to shift the Yojana elsewhere, for the sake of commissions and political rivalry. He claimed that the then MP, Premchand Guddu had worked hard to get this Yojana in Ujjain’s kitty in 2013, so that the people could be free from sewer drainages. The Congress workers also handed over a memorandum to commissioner Vijay Kumar J and demanded execution of the project, as early as possible.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…