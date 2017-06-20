Ujjain: Villagers oppose cattle shed for stray cattle

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation has planned a cattle shed in village Ratnakhedi near village Chintaman. However, the project has been opposed by villagers. They alleged that the UMC had grabbed the land of poor in the name of cattle shed.

Corporators, mayor and other officials of Ujjain Municipal Corportaion reached the village with leaders of RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party. Mayor Meena Jonwal performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sunil Shah stated that cattle shed would be constructed on 11.010 hectare. The shed will be completed within six months and over 1,500 cattle can be shifted there. On this occasion Commissioner Ashish Singh, members of mayor in council and other senior officials were present.