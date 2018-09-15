Ujjain: Vikram University students seek declaration of B.Ed results

Even as the results of 10,000 students of B.Ed last semester of Vikram University is still awaited- the state government has released the vacancy of samvida teachers. The last date of application is September 25, 2018. Students are afraid that they will not be able to fill the form due to non availability of final semester mark sheet.

Advocate and student leader Javed Dipty and other students met SDM GS Dabar and submitted a memo addressed to collector. They demanded that their results be declared before the closing date for applications for samvida teacher’s vacancy or to extend the closing date of teacher exam form filling date. Dabar assured them that their results will be declared soon.

Students had also submitted a memorandum to Vikram University’s Vice-Chancellor SS Pandey. He assured the students that their result will be declared before September 20. Student Nilesh Katariya, Chayan Tiwari, Neha Sharma, Harshita Shrivastava, Arvind Pandya, Sudheer Verma and Jimesh Gole were present on the ocassion.